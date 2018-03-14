Media player
Putin puppet or opponent? Sobchak and Russia’s ‘fake’ election
Ksenia Sobchak is a Russian socialite turned journalist. Now she’s running for the Russian presidency against Vladimir Putin.
For Newsnight and BBC Our World, Gabriel Gatehouse joined Sobchak on the campaign trail.
14 Mar 2018
