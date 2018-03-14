Putin puppet or opponent?
Putin puppet or opponent? Sobchak and Russia’s ‘fake’ election

Ksenia Sobchak is a Russian socialite turned journalist. Now she’s running for the Russian presidency against Vladimir Putin.

For Newsnight and BBC Our World, Gabriel Gatehouse joined Sobchak on the campaign trail.

  • 14 Mar 2018
