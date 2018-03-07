Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV shows poisoned spy buying scratchcards
Footage has emerged of Sergei Skripal at a shop in Salisbury just five days before he and his daughter collapsed.
He was seen buying groceries and scratchcards on the 27 February.
Relatives of Colonel Skripal, who was convicted in Russia in 2006 of spying for Britain, have told the BBC that he believed the country's special services might come after him at any time.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window