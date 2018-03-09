'Young women are incredible'
Video

Spain strike: 'Young women are incredible'

Women in Spain have marked International Women's Day with a strike targeting gender inequality and sexual discrimination.

Men were invited to support women by picking up all domestic chores at home so women could take to the streets.

Video produced by Bruno Boelpaep and Juan Dominguez

