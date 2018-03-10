Silencing sexists in a -50C wind chill
Video

Sixteen-year-old Jade Hameister became the youngest person to ski to the South Pole unsupported and unassisted.

But how did a sandwich prove her ultimate comeback to sexist comments on social media?

  • 10 Mar 2018
