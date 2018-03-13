Nepal plane 'tilted and hit its wings'
Nepal airport crash: 'It tilted and hit its wings'

Dozens died when a plane carrying 71 people crashed near Kathmandu airport in Nepal.

Witnesses describe seeing the plane, operated by Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, shaking as it came in to land.

  • 13 Mar 2018