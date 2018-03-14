Stephen Hawking: Scientist in the public eye
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stephen Hawking: Scientist in the public eye

From meeting presidents to popes, we look back at some of Professor Hawking's most notable public appearances.

The world renowned physicist died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday.

  • 14 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Hawking 'transformed our view of the universe'