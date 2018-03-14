Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salisbury poisoning attack: 'US stands in solidarity with Britain'
US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, says Russia is behind an attack on former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.
She said America stood in absolute solidarity with Great Britain.
-
14 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-43410296/salisbury-poisoning-attack-us-stands-in-solidarity-with-britainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window