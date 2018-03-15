Hersh recalls My Lai massacre 50 years on

Video

The US journalist who broke the My Lai massacre story 50 years ago says the horror of what happened still makes him "teary".

On March 16, 1968 US soldiers massacred more than 500 men, women and children in the Vietnamese village of My Lai.

The investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, acting on a tip-off, tracked down Lt William Calley to Fort Benning, Georgia. Lt Calley had been a platoon commander at My Lai and would later be the only soldier found guilty of the massacre.

Hersh also tracked down other soldiers who were at My Lai to uncover the full horror of that day. He tells BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur there were incidents so horrific he did not include them in his original reports.

