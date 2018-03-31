Breaking Period taboos

Media player
Breaking the period taboo in Pakistan
In Pakistan 44% of girls do not have access to basic menstrual hygiene facilities at home, their school or their workplace.
So, Wasma Imran and Mahin Khan founded the Recircle Cup, to help those who cannot afford sanitary towels.
They told the BBC they want to break the period taboo in Pakistan.
31 Mar 2018
