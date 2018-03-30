Eery video of 'Satan 2' missile test-launch
Test-launch footage of Russian ballistic missile Satan 2

The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage of the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The weapon replaces the Soviet-built Sarmat (nicknamed Satan).

President Putin claims 'Satan 2' has "practically no range limits".

