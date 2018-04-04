'We're dark-skinned, short and beautiful'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mexico's mixed-race beauty contest
Hosted among twisting Aztec canals, the "Most Beautiful Flower in the Land" is a Mexican beauty pageant with a twist. Challenging white, western concepts of beauty, it prizes Mexican "mestizo" looks and culture stemming from the country's mixed European and indigenous heritage.
Video journalists: Natasha Pizzey-Siegert and James Fredrick.
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window