US-led airstrikes hit Syria
The US, UK and France have bombed multiple targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

  • 14 Apr 2018
