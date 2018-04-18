Annan: World lacking 'strong leaders'

Video

The former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has said "cool heads and sober judgement" are needed to tackle the world's conflicts.

Speaking before the US, UK and French air strikes in Syria, he told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "We cannot allow situations where leaders threaten war on television or on Twitter."

He said the world had become "particularly messy" and he did not see the strong leaders around who could cope with the problems.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 18 April 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).