A tour of the world's largest cruise ship

Symphony of the Seas - the world's largest cruise ship
The Symphony of the Seas is the world’s largest passenger cruise ship.
Measuring 362m (1,188ft) long, the ship has a capacity of nearly 9,000 passengers and crew, features 23 swimming pools and 18 decks.
The BBC Travel Show’s Christa Larwood visited the ship before its maiden voyage earlier this month.
24 Apr 2018
