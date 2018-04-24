A tour of the world's largest cruise ship
Symphony of the Seas - the world's largest cruise ship

The Symphony of the Seas is the world’s largest passenger cruise ship.

Measuring 362m (1,188ft) long, the ship has a capacity of nearly 9,000 passengers and crew, features 23 swimming pools and 18 decks.

The BBC Travel Show’s Christa Larwood visited the ship before its maiden voyage earlier this month.

