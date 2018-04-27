Kim Jong-un calls for peace in speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kim Jong-un makes pledge for peace
Kim Jong-un has made a speech pledging peace with South Korea.
As part of an historic meeting the leaders of North and South Korea have said their countries will never fight another war.
