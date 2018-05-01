The fight for plastic-free periods

Media player
The people fighting pollution with plastic-free periods
Kim Rosas and Amanda Hearn from YouTube channel 'Put A Cup In It' are helping to push the plastic-free period movement.
Based in the US, they aim to break down taboos with frank and open discussion about reusable products.
01 May 2018
