Iran: 'We will wait and see'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

President Rouhani: 'Iran will wait and see how others react'

President Hassan Rouhani has responded to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement by saying the country is on standby to resume uranium enrichment, but that he will allow a few weeks for dialogue with the remaining parties first.

  • 08 May 2018
Go to next video: What is the Iran nuclear deal?