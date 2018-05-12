Wim Wenders on Polaroids, and the Pope
The legendary director on his love of Polaroid

Wim Wenders is the prolific director behind award-winning classics such as Wings of Desire and Paris, Texas.

He is also a playwright, an author and a photographer. In his most recent exhibition he delved into his archive of thousands of Polaroids, to create Early Works 1964-1984. Dan Damon went to meet him.

