New life for refugees and their lifejackets
Video

Refugees in Amsterdam giving lifejackets a new life

How do you rebuild your life after leaving almost everything behind in a war zone?

A group of Syrian refugees in the Netherlands are making money transforming battered lifejackets abandoned on Greek beaches into items like laptop bags and flags.

  • 12 May 2018
