The most powerful woman in sport

Fifa's first female secretary general says she has broken the glass ceiling, by joining the male-dominated organisation.

Ranked as the most powerful woman in international sport, Samoura has also overcome accusations of conflict of interest; Fifa's ethics committee cleared her of these allegations in April.

In answer to her critics who "don't think a black woman should be leading Fifa", Samoura says: "I have a problem with you".

