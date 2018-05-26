'I'm cycling through 54 African countries'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cycling through Africa: Turkish Hasan Söylemez's adventure of a lifetime
Turkish journalist Hasan Söylemez is cycling across Africa asking people about their dreams. He's been on the road for a year and a half so far, but he's not done yet.
-
26 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-44247096/cycling-through-africa-turkish-hasan-sylemez-s-adventure-of-a-lifetimeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window