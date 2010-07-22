Video

The anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has found Rwanda to be the least corrupt country in East Africa.

It is the latest in a long line of accolades heaped upon President Paul Kagame, the man credited with ending the unimaginable horror of the 1994 genocide.

The president has been hailed as a hero and visionary, but now there are doubts about his commitment to genuine democracy.

Solomon Mugera from the BBC's Swahili service looked at the many questions heading towards Rwanda's August election.