Video

The Western media has often been accused of 'Afro-pessimism' - portraying Africa unfairly.

The trial of former Liberian president Charles Taylor at the Hague has revived memories of Sierra Leone's civil war and the atrocities committed during it.

World Have Your Say's Ros Atkins reports from Sierra Leone on how some people there believe negative media coverage of the country damages it.

You can join the conversation by posting on Facebook or Twitter