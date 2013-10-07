When music is the only common language

Video

When New York's Joe Driscoll and Guinea Conakry's Sekou Kouyate first met, they had no language in common - except for music.

Through the kora, guitar and vocals, they combine cultures and musical traditions in an explosive fusion.

BBC Africa's Baya Cat met the duo at the UK music festival Shambala to soak up their sounds and find out how this unlikely pairing came about.

Video produced by Simon Whelan

For more African news from the BBC, download the Africa Today podcast.