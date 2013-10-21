The pull of Zimbabwean dance sounds

Video

A band named after Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, has been making the rounds of the UK festival scene.

Combining different styles - from jit jive to traditional mbira rhythms - it is one of the few groups playing Zimbabwean dance music in Europe today.

BBC Africa's Baya Cat met frontman Kudaushe Matimba to find out more about Harare's melodic fusions.

