Abu Anas al-Libi, who was captured in Libya on suspicion of his connection with the US embassy bombings in East Africa in 1998
US special forces raid Libya and Somalia

American special forces have carried out raids in Libya and Somalia in search of suspected Islamist terrorists.

Officials in Washington say a man wanted in connection with the US embassy bombings in East Africa fifteen years ago Abu Anas al-Libi, has been captured in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Meanwhile, US Navy Seals launched a seaborne assault on a stronghold of the militant group Al-Shabab, in the Somalian town of Barawe, but their main target escaped.

Frank Gardner reports.

  • 06 Oct 2013
  • From the section Africa
