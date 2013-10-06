US special forces raid Libya and Somalia

Video

American special forces have carried out raids in Libya and Somalia in search of suspected Islamist terrorists.

Officials in Washington say a man wanted in connection with the US embassy bombings in East Africa fifteen years ago Abu Anas al-Libi, has been captured in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Meanwhile, US Navy Seals launched a seaborne assault on a stronghold of the militant group Al-Shabab, in the Somalian town of Barawe, but their main target escaped.

Frank Gardner reports.