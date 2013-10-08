Kofi Annan at One Young World Summit in Johannesburg

Video

Kofi Annan spoke to the BBC at the One Young World Summit in Johannesburg.

He answered questions ranging from youth unemployment in Africa, Nigerian Boko-Haram and Kenyan Al Shebab terror campaigns, to the Syrian chemical attack and the relevance of the United Nations.

Our Correspondent Milton Nkosi sat down with Mr Annan and began by asking him whether he had confidence in young people to tackle global issues of the day.