Libya PM Zeidan: Hotel security head describes capture

Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has been released hours after being seized by militiamen, say government sources.

A former rebel group loosely allied to the government, the Revolutionaries Operations Room, said it had arrested Mr Zeidan on the orders of the prosecutor general.

The justice ministry had denied this.

The head of security at the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli, Abd Al-Razaq Ben Shaban, from where Mr Zeidan was seized, described what happened.