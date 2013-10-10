Nollywood's Omosexy: I pound yam

Video

Nigerian actress Omotola J Ekeinde, known to her fans as Omosexy, was named as one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world this year.

She is one of the biggest stars of the Nigeria's Nollywood film industry, having appeared in more than 300 movies, as well as having her own reality TV show.

The award-winning actress and entrepreneur came into the BBC Africa studios in London and told Focus on Africa's Komla Dumor about her career, work-life balance and pounding yam.

For more African news from the BBC, download the Africa Today podcast.