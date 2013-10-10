Libyan PM Ali Zeidan freed by militia after abduction

Video

Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has returned to his office after being abducted from a Tripoli hotel and held for several hours by militiamen loosely allied to the government.

The Libya Revolutionaries Operations Room said it had captured Mr Zeidan in Tripoli, claiming it was acting on orders from the prosecutor general.

The justice ministry denied this.

In a cabinet meeting, the PM thanked "real revolutionaries" who took part in a security operation to free him.

Rana Jawad reports.