Gaddafi spy chief Abdullah al-Senussi in court

Libya's Gaddafi-era intelligence chief, Abdullah al-Senussi, is no longer sought by the International Criminal Court after the body ruled that he can be tried in Libya.

He is accused of war crimes allegedly committed during the uprising against Colonel Gaddafi.

A pre-trial chamber at the ICC decided that "Libya is willing and able genuinely to carry out" investigations into Mr Senussi.

Mr Senussi appeared in a court on the outskirts of Libya for a pre-trial hearing on 19 September.