Video

Mourners have paid tribute to the renowned Ghanaian poet and statesman, Kofi Awoonor, who was killed last month in the attack on the Westgate mall in Nairobi.

Mr Awoonor was one of Africa's most highly respected writers. He had travelled to the Kenyan capital to take part in a literary festival with his son, who was injured in the attack.

Grainne Harrington reports.