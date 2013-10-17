Norwegian suspected of being Kenya mall attacker named

Video

One of the men suspected of carrying out last month's attack on a shopping centre in Nairobi has been identified, following a BBC investigation.

He is Hassan Abdi Dhuhulow, a Norwegian national, of Somali origin, who has been recognised in CCTV images.

More than 60 people were killed in the sustained attack, which began on September 21, carried out by Al-Shabab militants.

Hassan Dhuhulow was born in Somalia, but fled as a refugee to Norway in the late 1990s.

In this investigation for BBC Newsnight, the BBC's East Africa correspondent Gabriel Gatehouse travelled to southern Norway for this exclusive report.