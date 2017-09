Video

Gunmen dressed in military uniform have killed 19 people in north-eastern Nigeria, near the border with Cameroon.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers stopped motorists on a highway in Borno state and shot and hacked them to death.

It's the latest attack in a region which has suffered violence from the Islamist sect Boko Haram.

The BBC's Nigeria correspondent Tomi Oladipo has more.