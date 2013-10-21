Westgate Mall attack: CCTV 'shows soldiers looting'

Video

Segments of CCTV footage have emerged which appear to show Kenyan security forces looting goods during last month's siege of the Westgate mall.

In the footage, some Kenyan soldiers can be seen carrying white shopping bags, while others appear to take white boxes from a mobile phone store.

At least 67 people died when suspected al-Shabab militants stormed the Nairobi shopping centre on 21 September.

The Kenyan military says it is investigating the looting allegations.

Rebecca Donovan reports.