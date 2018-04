Video

On the fourth day of the murder trial of the South African athlete Oscar Pistorius, a doctor and neighbour of Mr Pistorius has been describing the scene at the athlete's house immediately after the fatal shooting.

Dr Johann Stipp told the court that he was awakened by the sound of shooting.

He said he entered the house to find Reeva Steenkamp lying on the floor and Mr Pistorius apparently trying to open her airway.