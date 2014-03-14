Former Sierra Leone President Kabbah, who passed away Thursday
Sierra Leoneans mourn after death of former president

Sierra Leoneans are mourning the death of former president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah who passed away on Thursday.

Mr Kabbah was praised for his leadership during and after Sierra's Leone's decade-long civil war in which more than 50,000 people died.

