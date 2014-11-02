Opposition leader: 'Civilian must head Burkina Faso transition'

Video

Opposition parties and civic groups in Burkina Faso have called a mass rally for Sunday in protest at the army takeover after the resignation of President Blaise Compaore.

They said the management of the transition belonged to the people and should not be confiscated by the army.

It came hours after the army said Lt-Col Isaac Zida, second-in-command of the presidential guard, had been chosen as the nation's transitional leader.

Mr Compaore has fled to Ivory Coast.

Laeila Adjovi reports.