Video

The humanitarian situation in north east Nigeria is one of the worst in the world, according to the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

About 1.5 million people have been displaced by the Boko Haram conflict. The ICRC has appealed for $65 million to support its operations in Nigeria as well as in Chad, Cameroon and Niger which have also suffered from the effects of the jihadist insurgency.

After visiting Maiduguri, ICRC President Peter Maurer told BBC Nigeria correspondent Will Ross about the impact the conflict was having on people's lives.