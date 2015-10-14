Guinean voting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Guinea elections: Slow wait for result of vote

The people of Guinea could face a long wait to find out who their new president is.

Results for last Sunday's vote now look like they will come in on Friday, but will probably only be announced on Sunday.

Police used teargas on Tuesday against supporters of the opposition, who accuse the government of voter fraud.

Anais Hotin reports.

  • 14 Oct 2015
Go to next video: Opposition alleges Guinea poll fraud