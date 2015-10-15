Video

Jailed athlete Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from prison to house arrest next Tuesday, a South African parole board has decided.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 after being found guilty of culpable homicide, or manslaughter for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius has spent 12 months in jail and will now spend the rest of his sentence under what in South Africa is termed "correctional supervision".

Nomsa Maseko reports.