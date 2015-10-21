Video
The masked dancers trying to stop a return to war in Ivory Coast
Ivorians go to the polls on Sunday in the first presidential vote since the post-election civil war nearly five years ago, in which more than 3,000 people were killed.
A group of masked dancers, based in the city of Abidjan, believe that by spreading the culture and traditions of all of the West African country's regions, they can help to prevent any future return to violence.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
