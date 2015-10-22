Video
Face to face with migrant traffickers in Libya
More than 600,000 refugees and migrants have made the journey to Europe this year in search of a better life.
The majority go via the eastern Mediterranean from Greece to Turkey and through the Balkans.
More than 130,000 people took the most dangerous route of all across the Mediterranean, leaving from North Africa and the Libyan coast.
Our world affairs editor John Simpson reports from the Libyan capital of Tripoli.
