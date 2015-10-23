Video
Struggles of a budding Ivorian designer
Ivory Coast's economy is growing and the business environment has dramatically improved since the political crisis that hit the country following elections in 2010.
But for Ivorian entrepreneurs, access to funds and training is sometimes complicated.
Ahead of elections this coming Sunday, 24-year-old designer Anine Mariam Ouattara tells the BBC about difficulties young people face and her aspirations for her country.
