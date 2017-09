Video

In this week’s satirical round-up of African news, Ikenna Azuike talks tuition fee rises, hijab controversy and the Ugandan president hoping to dance his way to election victory. Here’s Africa in 90 Seconds.

What's Up Africa is a BBC and RNW Media co-production.

It is broadcast on Wednesdays and Fridays on Focus on Africa on BBC World News & partner stations across Africa from 1730GMT.