Is South Africa's 'rainbow nation' coming to an end?
A new black consciousness movement is emerging in South Africa, 21 years after its first democratic elections - most recently seen in nationwide student protests.
The coming together of the nation Nelson Mandela worked so hard for appears to have stalled.
The "rainbow nation" he spoke so much about is being seen as a failed project by many young, particularly black, South Africans.
Alastair Leithead reports.
27 Oct 2015
