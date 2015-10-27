Nigeria's school for aspiring musicians

Video

Nigeria's music scene has produced popular artists in recent years who are appreciated way beyond the country's borders but one musical star thinks not enough of them can play instruments or read music.

Peter King has played in bands since the 1950s but became so fed up with the quality of other musicians, he started a music college.

The school has helped hundreds of people get into the industry, including the singer songwriter Asa.

Will Ross went to visit the current crop of aspiring musicians.