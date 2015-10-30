Video
Catherine Samba-Panza vows Central African Republic elections this year
Violence between rival militias has killed thousands and displaced nearly a quarter of the population in the Central African Republic.
It is against this background that the country's interim President Catherine Samba-Panza has been organising parliamentary and presidential elections, which are due to be held on December 13.
BBC Newsday's Julian Keane went to talk to the president at her heavily guarded compound in the capital Bangui.
