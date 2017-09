Video

This report contains some shocking images and details.

Burundi is at risk of returning to civil war following a recent upsurge in violence, the United Nations has warned.

The unrest follows July's re-election of President Pierre Nkurunziza for a third term.

Opposition protests and a government crackdown have led to almost 200,000 people fleeing the country.

Alistair Leithead reports from the capital, Bujumbura.