How Ethiopia slowed its population growth

By 2050 the population of Africa is projected to be double what it was in 2008, which could lead to more conflict over limited resources and greater strains on infrastructure.

But the continent's second-most populous country, Ethiopia, has managed to slow its population growth significantly over the last 20 years.

Addis Ababa is now one of the very few African cities where, on average, women have fewer than two children.

Anne Soy visited the country to find out how it has done it.